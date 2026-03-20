Dominican Republic shows resilience in World Happiness Report

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is once again featured in the World Happiness Report, reinforcing its position among the countries with the highest levels of well-being in the Caribbean. The report, supported by the United Nations, measures quality of life using key indicators such as income, health, social support, personal freedom, and perceptions of corruption.

In the latest global ranking, the Dominican Republic holds a mid-level position worldwide but stands out regionally for life satisfaction and overall happiness. The study highlights that strong family ties, community support, and the resilience of the population are key drivers of well-being in the country, helping sustain positive perceptions despite structural challenges.

Among the main factors influencing happiness in the Dominican Republic are social cohesion, steady economic growth, access to basic services, and a sense of personal freedom. However, the report also points to areas for improvement, including income inequality, institutional trust, and the quality of public services—critical elements for long-term sustainable development and higher living standards.

Globally, Nordic countries continue to lead the happiness rankings, with Finland once again at the top due to its high quality of life, strong social systems, and trust in institutions. Overall, the results position the Dominican Republic as a competitive and resilient country in terms of well-being in Latin America and the Caribbean, while highlighting opportunities to further improve quality of life and economic inclusion.