Government moves to curb sargassum impact on tourism at Council of Ministers

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government placed a strong focus on tackling sargassum and strengthening workforce training for the tourism sector during the 56th Council of Ministers, led by President Luis Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña, as part of efforts to protect one of the country’s key economic drivers.

Authorities approved the development of new regulations for sargassum management in the Dominican Republic, establishing guidelines for its collection, disposal, and potential reuse. The initiative aims to reduce the environmental impact of sargassum on beaches, preserve coastal ecosystems, and safeguard the tourism industry, a vital source of jobs and foreign exchange in the Caribbean.

In parallel, the government highlighted the importance of technical and vocational training aligned with tourism industry demands. New programs will focus on preparing workers in hotel management, gastronomy, and tourism services, improving service quality and boosting competitiveness in the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector.

The more than three-hour meeting also included a review of progress on the Meta RD 2036 strategy, a national plan designed to transform the country’s productive structure and accelerate sustainable economic growth. Together, these actions reinforce the Dominican Republic’s commitment to tourism development, environmental management, and long-term economic resilience.