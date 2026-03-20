Government reviews Meta RD 2036 progress at Council of Ministers

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña led the 56th Council of Ministers meeting, where authorities and private sector leaders reviewed progress on economic priorities and the national strategy Meta RD 2036. The session focused on strengthening coordination, monitoring, and execution of policies aimed at delivering measurable improvements in economic growth and quality of life.

During the meeting, officials assessed advances in key sectors under Meta RD 2036, a roadmap for transforming the country’s productive capacity over the next decade. Progress includes expanding technical education and STEM scholarships to align workforce skills with industry needs. In tourism, efforts are underway to regulate sargassum management and improve vocational training, while construction has seen streamlined permitting and increased infrastructure investment. Free trade zones continue to boost international promotion and develop financing tools, and logistics initiatives are advancing to position the Dominican Republic as a regional hub. In agriculture, programs to improve productivity were highlighted, including support for avocado exports, stronger food safety systems, and new investment funds for coffee and cocoa.

Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza emphasized that the initiative has become a key platform for collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive structural economic transformation. Private sector representatives also praised the strategy as an effective and results-oriented partnership.

In a separate discussion, the Council addressed potential economic impacts from Middle East conflicts, particularly volatility in global energy markets. Authorities noted that the national budget includes RD$12 billion for fuel subsidies, with additional funds available if needed. They also highlighted strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including nearly US$16 billion in international reserves, solid liquidity, and access to financing. Finance Minister Magín Díaz stated that these conditions provide the country with sufficient buffers to withstand external shocks.

The Government reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable households through social programs and monitoring global prices of food and agricultural inputs. These measures, combined with ongoing economic strategies, aim to preserve stability and sustain growth despite external uncertainties.