Mitur presents Dominican tourism model to Lauder Institute students

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic hosted a group of 14 students from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania for an academic visit focused on innovation in the tourism sector.

During the session, students explored the strategies that have positioned the Dominican Republic as a leading tourism destination, with emphasis on the use of data intelligence and innovation in decision-making. Liliana Cruz, Director of Intelligence at Mitur, presented how data analysis helps identify trends, improve planning, and enhance competitiveness, highlighting high visitor satisfaction as a key performance indicator.

The event also included contributions from technical staff in economic studies and tourism analysis, as well as remarks on the importance of knowledge exchange in strengthening the sector. As part of the visit, students experienced Dominican culture through a folkloric performance and a tasting of traditional sweets, showcasing the country’s cultural and gastronomic identity as core elements of its tourism appeal.