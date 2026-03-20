U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos visits Somos Pueblo, highlights role of independent media

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah F. Campos visited the Somos Pueblo Media studio, where she met with journalists Eduardo Sánchez Tolentino and Ricardo Ripoll to discuss the media landscape and freedom of expression.

According to the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic, the ambassador described the meeting as “pleasant and productive” and highlighted the growing role of independent media. She noted that in the United States, audiences have increasingly turned to alternative news sources amid challenges facing traditional media, linking this shift to broader political dynamics, including the re-election of Donald J. Trump.

Campos also praised the expansion of independent media in the Dominican Republic, emphasizing shared values between both nations related to freedom of expression. Her visit takes place amid ongoing debates about the role of media, digital platforms, and their influence on public opinion in both countries.