Venezuelans and Cubans lead naturalizations in Dominican Republic in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration of the Dominican Republic reported that 169 foreigners obtained Dominican nationality in 2025, with Venezuelans and Cubans leading the list of new citizens. Venezuelans accounted for 19.5% of naturalizations, followed closely by Cubans with 18.9%, reflecting growing migration driven by the search for economic opportunities and political stability, as well as strong cultural ties with the Dominican Republic.

Colombians and Spaniards ranked next, each representing 8.3% of those naturalized, while applicants came from a total of 33 countries, highlighting the country’s appeal as a destination for stability and opportunity. New citizens also included individuals from regions as diverse as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, alongside several Latin American nations.

Despite being the largest foreign community in the country, Haitians represented only 3% of naturalizations. Authorities attribute this to significant challenges in obtaining required documentation due to ongoing political and institutional instability in Haiti, which limits access to essential records needed for the citizenship process.

The report also notes that nationals from developed countries—including the United States, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and Taiwan—were among those who acquired Dominican citizenship, underscoring the country’s broad international appeal. Overall, Venezuelans (33) and Cubans (32) made up the largest groups of newly naturalized citizens, followed by Colombians and Spaniards with 14 each.