Rain or shine: plans to avoid boredom this weekend in the Dominican Republic

Movies and Popcorn: Ideal for Saturday afternoon when the heaviest rains are expected

The INDOMET report is clear: this Saturday, March 21, 2026, an umbrella will be your best accessory, especially in the afternoon. With a frontal system crossing the country, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds could complicate outdoor plans.

Here’s a strategic guide to help you avoid letting the weather ruin your weekend, with indoor options and events that are still happening.

Plan A: Rainproof (Indoors)

If you’re in the National District, Santo Domingo, or Santiago, these are the best options to stay dry:

Movies and Popcorn: Ideal for Saturday afternoon when the heaviest rains are expected

Theatre and Culture:

Live Music:

Active Entertainment: Escape Rooms

Plan B: If the sun comes out (Outdoors with caution)

If the sky gives you a break in the morning (before the downpours intensify):

Areas Under Alert: If you are in Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, or Santiago, remember that weather alerts and warnings are in effect. Avoid swimming areas, rivers, and ravines, as flash floods can occur.

Atlantic Coast: If you’re planning a trip to the beach in Samaná or La Altagracia, stay on the sand. The official recommendation is not to venture out to sea due to the abnormal waves.

Coffee Mornings: Take advantage of the early hours of Saturday for an outdoor breakfast in the Colonial Zone or the Monument in Santiago, as the heaviest rains are expected after midday.