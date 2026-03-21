The country consolidates its position as a strategic partner of the U.S. at the Miami Security Forum

Miami — Minister Faride Raful highlighted that in 2025 the homicide rate stood at 8.15 per one hundred thousand inhabitants, the lowest figure recorded in the country’s history, with a reduction of nearly 15% compared to 2024.

Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful participated on behalf of President Luis Abinader in the Miami Security Forum, an inaugural event organized by the Heritage Foundation that brought together security, defense and private sector leaders from the Western Hemisphere at the Trump National Doral, Miami.

During her speech on the panel entitled “Dominican Republic: A Strategic US Partner in Security Affairs”, Minister Raful presented the Dominican Government’s progress in citizen security, economic growth and bilateral cooperation with the United States.

The minister highlighted that in 2025 the homicide rate in the Dominican Republic stood at 8.15 per one hundred thousand inhabitants, the lowest figure recorded in the country’s history, with a reduction of nearly 15% compared to the previous year.

These results position the country as the second safest in Central America and the Caribbean.

Raful explained that the strategy is based on data-driven management through the Citizen Security Data Analysis Center, the incorporation of 9,503 new agents into the National Police, and the institutional reform whose draft organic law is in the Senate of the Republic.

Regarding drug trafficking, she reported that seizures have increased fivefold compared to 2019, reaching 48.3 tons in 2025.

The minister also highlighted the strength of trade with the U.S., which exceeded US$18.9 billion, and the contribution of the diaspora with remittances exceeding US$11.8 billion.

In the economic sphere, he emphasized that the Heritage Foundation Index gave the Dominican Republic its highest score in history, surpassing the world and regional averages.

Regional alliances

During the forum, the minister met with the governor of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer González Colón, to discuss regional security issues, combating crime, and modernizing security forces in the Caribbean.

Finally, Raful addressed the challenges of the Haitian crisis, reiterating that it is a hemispheric challenge that requires a collective response from the international community.