Who was Dr. Alejo Martínez?

Sosúa, Puerto Plata – In the historical memory of the Dominican Republic’s north coast, the name of Dr. Alejo Martínez remains a symbol of vocation, courage, and social commitment. His legacy transcends the practice of medicine, as he became a key figure in the fight against the dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo.

Dr. Alejo Martínez practiced medicine in the municipality of Sosúa, where he served the community and earned the respect and admiration of his patients. Beyond his work as a healthcare professional, he took an active role in the fight for freedom, joining the clandestine June 14 Movement, where he served as coordinator in the area.

Amid the intense political repression of the time, Martínez was arrested on January 21, 1960, along with other members of the movement. Later, on August 14, 1961, he was murdered at his home in Sosúa, in circumstances linked to the persecution of regime opponents.

His figure represents the commitment of professionals who, in addition to practicing their vocation, decided to confront a system of oppression in defense of democracy and fundamental rights.

Today, his name lives on in streets and public spaces, especially in Puerto Plata and Sosúa, as a tribute to his dedication, his courage, and his historical legacy.