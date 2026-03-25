Arajet partners with Amadeus to expand reach across the Americas

Santo Domingo.- Arajet and Amadeus have signed a distribution agreement to expand the airline’s commercial reach and support its rapid growth across the Americas. The partnership comes as Arajet plans to grow its fleet to 17 aircraft by 2026 and continue scaling its regional operations.

Through the deal, Arajet’s flight inventory will be integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, allowing travel agencies across the region to access and book its services more easily. According to Arajet executive Nacim Yala, the agreement strengthens the airline’s sales channels and improves connectivity with travel agencies, making Caribbean travel more seamless for customers.

The alliance gives Arajet access to Amadeus’ global network of travel sellers, expanding its visibility and offering travelers more flexible booking options. Amadeus executive Victoria Gorzio highlighted that the partnership will help the airline reach new markets and customer segments, reinforcing its presence in key countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and the United States.

The agreement also strengthens Amadeus’ portfolio by adding a fast-growing carrier like Arajet, while supporting the broader expansion of travel content across the Americas. Founded in 2022, Arajet continues to position itself as a key player in regional aviation growth.