Dominican government authorizes extradition of four nationals to U.S. and Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch authorized the extradition of four Dominican nationals to the United States and Puerto Rico through decrees 240-26, 241-26, 242-26, and 243-26, in response to serious criminal charges including drug trafficking, murder, money laundering, and distribution of child sexual exploitation material.

Among those extradited is Frank Maiky Báez Guerrero, wanted in Massachusetts for his alleged role in a drug trafficking and money laundering network involving fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Carlos Manuel Martínez De León is also set to be extradited to Florida, where he faces 22 charges linked to the distribution of child sexual exploitation material.

Additionally, Ruddy Cénit Then, known as “Ruddy Cenitthen,” is accused by authorities in New York of participating in a criminal organization trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Meanwhile, Miguel Isaac Miguel Jiménez, alias “Tico Tico,” is wanted in Puerto Rico on charges of first-degree murder and weapons law violations.