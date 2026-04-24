David Collado and Leah Campos tour historic sites in the Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado and U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Campos toured several historic and cultural sites in the Colonial City on Thursday to highlight the area’s tourism appeal and local heritage.

The visit began at Parque Duarte, where exhibitions and tastings showcased Dominican products and handcrafted items. During the stop, both officials sampled traditional refreshments such as chilled treats and coconut water while viewing artisan pieces made from amber and larimar.

The delegation later visited emblematic locations throughout the Colonial City, which attracts around 8% of the country’s tourists. The tour included Calle Billini, Calle Isabel la Católica, the Convento de los Dominicos, Plaza Tirso de Molina, Iglesia Las Mercedes, Plaza de España, Plaza San Antón, and the Museo Fortaleza de Santo Domingo.