National Assets will build houses on CEA land in Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA. The general director of Bienes Nacionales (BN), César Cedeño Ávila, carried out on Saturday a survey of approximately 30,000 tareas of land owned by the Consejo Estatal del Azúcar (CEA) in the municipalities of Montellano and Imbert.

During his visit to the lands where the sugar cane plantations of the former Amistad and Montellano sugar mills used to operate, Cedeño Ávila assured that these lands would supposedly be used for housing and agricultural projects.

He also called on the citizens of Puerto Plata not to invade lands that belong to the Dominican State and those who are currently occupying land because they should leave in a civilized manner to avoid being evicted by the public force.

“It is enough that in this country the individuals believe that the lands of the State do not belong to anyone, no, that must be respected just as if I had 100 tasks with legal title, no one can enter my land because whoever enters there I will remove them,” he said.

He said that he has the authorization of President Luis Abinader to continue recovering State lands in the hands of individuals since they are a public inheritance that must be used to execute development actions for the benefit of the majority.

The official was accompanied by Richard Hernández Luna, coordinator of Bienes Nacionales in Puerto Plata, among others.