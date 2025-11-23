MP and DNCD, Puerto Plata province, carry out raids in various sectors

Puerto Plata.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the Public Ministry, attached to the Puerto Plata prosecutor’s office, reported that a series of raids and interventions were carried out, which resulted in the arrest of several people and the seizure and confiscation of suspected drugs and other objects.

According to the security forces, these interventions were carried out as part of the strategic actions to combat micro-trafficking in the municipality of San Felipe de Puerto Plata, where five (05) raids were carried out in the Cristo Rey, Los Callejones, Cofresí, Villa Progreso, and 30 de Marzo sectors, achieving significant results for citizen security.

These operations resulted in the arrest of two (02) people, as well as the seizure of one (01) scale used to weigh controlled substances and RD$1,950.00 in cash.

During the raids, twenty-one (21) portions of a white powder, presumably cocaine, weighing approximately 863.7 grams, and thirty-five (35) portions of a plant, presumably marijuana, weighing approximately 81.3 grams, were confiscated.

The Public Ministry, through the Puerto Plata Prosecutor’s Office, reaffirms its firm and future-oriented commitment to continue confronting micro-trafficking with determination, guaranteeing safer communities and an increasingly protected municipality of San Felipe.