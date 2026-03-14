Jews visit Sosúa from Miami to learn about its history

Sosúa, Puerto Plata — More than 50 members of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Jewish fraternity, considered one of the largest Jewish fraternities in the world, visited the municipality of Sosúa this Thursday as part of a historical tour to learn about the legacy of the Jewish refugees who arrived in the Dominican Republic during World War II.

The visitors are part of a group of Jewish cruise passengers who arrived at the Amber Cove tourist port from Miami and, during their stay in the province of Puerto Plata, took a special tour in Sosúa to learn about the history of the Jewish community that found refuge in this town.

The tour included visits to important historical sites such as the Sosúa Synagogue and the Sosúa Lookout Park, emblematic spaces that pay homage to the Jewish community that settled in the municipality and contributed to the area’s development.

During the visit, the cruise passengers expressed their interest and admiration for the history of Sosúa and for the role played by the Dominican Republic in welcoming hundreds of Jewish refugees during one of the most difficult times in world history.

The group was accompanied by Joe Benjamin, one of the Jews who arrived in the country during those years, who shared testimonies and details about the experience of the Jewish community that settled in Sosúa and how they managed to rebuild their lives in Dominican territory.

This visit highlights the growing international interest in the unique history of Sosúa, considered a symbol of solidarity and refuge for the Jewish people.