A proposal has been made to build a monument to salami in Sosúa as a tribute to its history.

Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. – The proposal to build a monument to salami in the municipality of Sosúa has generated comments and debate in the community, after communicator Leo Cámara raised the idea as a way to recognize the historical origin of this emblematic product in the area.

According to Cámara, salami has become one of the most representative symbols of Dominican gastronomic identity, and its production in Sosúa dates back to the 1940s, when Jewish refugees who arrived in the area, fleeing Nazi persecution, introduced various agricultural and food production techniques.

The proposal suggests erecting a monument in Sosúa that highlights the contribution of the Jewish community to the economic, cultural, and gastronomic development of the country, as well as the impact that their arrival had on the transformation of the area.

Jewish refugees who settled in Sosúa during World War II promoted agricultural, livestock, and food-processing projects that gave rise to products that, over time, became integrated into the Dominican diet, including salami.

For those who support the initiative, a monument of this type could also become a cultural and tourist attraction, highlighting an important part of the municipality’s history and recognizing the legacy of the Jewish community that settled in the area.

The proposal also seeks to symbolize the rebirth of a new hope through dignified work, recalling how those refugees managed to rebuild their lives and contribute to local development.

So far, the idea remains an open proposal for public debate, while some sectors believe it could strengthen Sosúa’s historical and tourist identity.