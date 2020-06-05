Venezuela – proxy for a ‘cold war’ in the Americas

Whether this was a step towards dialogue on other issues between the country’s two irreconcilably divided sides, or simply recognition by both that the high incidence of coronavirus in the country has become unmanageable, is far from clear.

The announcement came shortly after the start of a legally unprecedented High Court case in London that will involve a ruling being made on exactly who is the ‘legitimate’ government’ of Venezuela. The proceedings revolve around who has the legal right to authorise the movement of 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold worth US$1bn held in the Bank of England’s vaults.

President Maduro’s government says that its sale will help it tackle the pandemic through the good offices of the United Nations Development Programme. However, Juan Guaidó, Venezuela’s Congressional leader recognised by 69 countries as ‘interim President’, alleges that the money will be “stolen” and used to buy oil from Iran in ways that evade US sanctions.

Although the court’s final ruling will not change the present political standoff, legal experts suggest that it will unlock the blocked sale of Venezuelan assets held in other countries, handing one or the other party a windfall and significant political advantage.

As such the case threatens a further escalation in an already complex situation in which the protagonists and their external supporters increasingly see the country as a proxy in a geopolitical and cultural struggle for influence and advantage in the Americas. In short, a cold war of sorts.

On the one side, are the US, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, the EU, and others, all of which for varying domestic, political, economic, ideological, security, humanitarian, or strategic reasons, want to see President Maduro gone in one or another way. They include in their number five Caribbean countries, Haiti, The Bahamas, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and St Lucia, which formally recognise Mr. Guaidó, as the country’s ‘interim President’, but want a negotiated solution.

Others, however, including Russia, China, Iran, and Turkey, recognise Nicolas Maduro as the rightful President of Venezuela and want to see him or a like-minded successor remaining in power, providing them with a potentially significant and they hope, eventually energy-rich foothold in the Americas.

Despite this, through mismanagement and corruption, the country remains in economic freefall. It continues to experience widespread shortages of food, water, and fuel has seen 5m of its people flee to neighbouring countries, and more recently has experienced the damaging effects of the coronavirus and tightening US sanctions.

Mr. Guaidó, however, has struggled to make headway in his campaign to force Mr. Maduro to accept free and fair elections or the idea that he steps down in favour of a transitional government. He has also