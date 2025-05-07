King Felipe VI inaugurates new university in La Romana

La Romana.- King Felipe VI of Spain arrived in La Romana on Tuesday to officially inaugurate the University of La Romana (UNIROMANA), an initiative led by the Ibero-American University Foundation (FUNIBER). He was welcomed by Dominican President Luis Abinader and La Romana’s mayor, Eduardo Kery Metivier.

UNIROMANA is positioned to become a leading academic institution in the region, offering undergraduate and graduate programs tailored to meet labor market demands and support professional development both locally and nationally.

The monarch’s visit to La Romana follows his participation in the 29th World Law Congress 2025, which gathered over 300 legal professionals from 70 countries. He also toured the new facilities of the University of the Caribbean (UNICARIBE) during his stay.