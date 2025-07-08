Manny Machado reaches 2,000 career hits

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado reached a major milestone on Monday, recording his 2,000th career hit during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks—just after notching hit number 1,999 earlier in the same matchup.

At 32 years old, Machado becomes one of the few active players to reach this mark, highlighting his consistency and impact since his 2012 debut with the Baltimore Orioles. Known for his power, elite defense, and durability, the Dominican star has remained one of MLB’s most well-rounded players over the past decade.

This achievement places Machado among an elite group in baseball history and strengthens his case as a future Hall of Fame candidate. Fans and teammates alike celebrated the moment, recognizing his dedication and remarkable career.