President Abinader donates entire salary to 18 social and community foundations

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has donated his full annual salary of RD$6,012,000, covering the period from June 2024 to June 2025, to 18 social and community-based organizations across the Dominican Republic. The funds were directed toward initiatives focused on child health, youth development, elderly care, community support, and aid for religious institutions, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The donations benefited organizations in the National District, Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago de los Caballeros, and the municipalities of Santo Domingo Norte and Santo Domingo Oeste. Some of the notable beneficiaries include SOS Children’s Villages, the Emmanuel Child Development Center, Funcaf, the St. Francis of Assisi Home, Operation Smile, and the Friends Against Childhood Cancer Foundation, among others.

Other uses included the construction of senior centers and church buildings, medical assistance, sports tournaments, and cleft palate surgeries for children. Additionally, funds supported transportation to school, nutrition programs, and health campaigns for the prevention of dengue, malaria, zika, and chikungunya.