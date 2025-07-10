Christian Nodal concert in Santo Domingo postponed

Santo Domingo.- The concert by Mexican singer Christian Nodal, originally scheduled for August 2 at Juan Marichal Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo, has been postponed for logistical reasons, according to organizers Cárdenas Marketing Network and Pav Events.

Ticket holders who purchased digitally have already been refunded the full face value of their tickets, with no additional service fees. These tickets will not be valid for the rescheduled date. Refunds were issued to the original payment method and are expected to reflect within 5 to 10 business days, depending on the bank. Those who bought tickets at physical locations can obtain refunds in person at Uepa Tickets’ main offices.

The production team is currently working on finalizing a new date for the “Nodal Tour 2025” concert, which will be announced soon. Organizers emphasized that Christian Nodal remains dedicated to delivering an unforgettable experience to his Dominican fans.