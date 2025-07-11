Dominican scientist leads Mars simulation in Brazil

Brazil.- As part of the Mars analog mission in Brazil, the Alpha Centauri crew—led by Mariló Torres of Córdoba and coordinated by program founder Professor Julio Rezende—completed their third extravehicular activity (EVA) at Pico do Cabugi, a 590-meter volcanic formation in the semi-arid region of Rio Grande do Norte. Dominican scientist Alba Carolina Vásquez, serving as the mission’s chief scientist, oversaw the scientific objectives of the activity.

The team conducted a challenging hike to the base of the volcanic neck, collecting geological samples and documenting native plant species adapted to the arid, sun-exposed landscape. The terrain, with its basaltic soil and harsh environmental conditions, closely mirrors those found on Mars, making it ideal for simulation training, scientific research, and emergency response drills.

This EVA, carried out under strict safety measures due to natural hazards, also served as a rehearsal for managing potential emergencies like injuries or disorientation. Previous activities included a nighttime EVA for infrastructure setup, an exploratory mission to Lake Ceres—an analog site for future habitats—and an underwater EVA designed to simulate weightlessness. Vásquez is now leading the post-mission analysis and documentation to refine protocols for future space missions.