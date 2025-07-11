Marileidy Paulino wins again in Monaco

Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino reaffirmed her dominance in the 400 meters with another impressive victory at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday. Paulino clocked 49.06 seconds, narrowly edging out American Aaliyah Butler (49.09) and Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce (49.63), who posted her best time of the season.

This marks Paulino’s fifth consecutive win in the 2025 Diamond League, adding to recent victories in Paris, Miami, and Philadelphia. The Nizao native also notched her fourth career win in Monaco (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025), solidifying her legacy as one of the world’s top sprinters.

As the reigning Olympic and world champion, Paulino now sets her sights on the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she aims to claim an unprecedented third consecutive world title—an extraordinary milestone for Dominican athletics.