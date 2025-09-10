“Cleopatra’s Final Secret” featuring Dominican archaeologist Kathleen Martínez premieres on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu

Washington.- The documentary “Cleopatra’s Final Secret” had its exclusive premiere on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., ahead of its debut on National Geographic on September 25. It will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The film follows the groundbreaking work of Dominican archaeologist Kathleen Martínez, who has spent more than 20 years searching for Cleopatra’s tomb. Her latest findings point to a surprising submerged site off the Mediterranean coast.

Martínez’s lifelong fascination with Cleopatra began after a debate with her father, fueling her determination to pursue one of archaeology’s greatest mysteries. In this new stage of her work, she is joined by world-renowned oceanographer Robert Ballard, best known for discovering the wreck of the Titanic. Together with the Egyptian Navy, archaeologists, and expert divers, the team investigates the underwater site in search of long-awaited answers about the legendary queen.

The documentary highlights themes of passion, perseverance, and innovation, showcasing how Martínez has broken barriers as a woman and Dominican in global archaeology. It also underscores the use of advanced maritime technology in the exploration, while revisiting the enduring mystery of Cleopatra’s final resting place.