Dominican Republic to present animated film Captain Wasp in Saudi Arabia

The Dominican Republic will showcase the animated film Captain Wasp at the 4th Ibero-American Film Festival, which opens on September 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The film, produced by singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, was co-written by Guerra, Gustavo López, and Miguel Yarull, and directed by Jean Gabriel Guerra and Jonathan Meléndez.

The festival, hosted at the Indian Embassy auditorium, will feature films from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, and India. Ambassador Andy Rodríguez Durán emphasized that this marks the Dominican Republic’s second consecutive participation, aligning with the mission’s public diplomacy agenda. Special invitations were extended to Saudi students and their families to attend the screening.

Captain Wasp tells the story of a Caribbean superhero who protects bees and wasps in the Sting Oak hives, defending harmony in Wasptropolis and the Honey Kingdom. The character, guided by the values instilled by his father, Colonel Leo Vespa, embodies truth, goodness, and love. The Dominican Republic first joined the festival in 2024 with Raúl Camilo’s debut feature Lo que siento por ti.