Juan Soto joins exclusive 30-30 Club, dominates 2025 MLB season

Santo Domingo.- Dominican star Juan Soto of the New York Mets made history this season by becoming the first Mets player to reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, joining an elite list that includes Francisco Lindor (2023), David Wright (2007), Howard Johnson (three times), and Darryl Strawberry (1987).

Soto, 26, showcased a new facet of his game—base stealing—while maintaining a remarkable .925 OPS. Despite having a sprint speed ranked in the bottom 15% of all MLB players, according to Baseball Savant, he has proven his versatility and strategic base running can match his raw power.

The milestone came on Tuesday in the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. In the eighth inning, after hitting an RBI single and advancing to second on a single by Pete Alonso, Soto reached third base safely to record his 30th stolen base, officially joining the prestigious “30-30” club.

Soto now stands alongside a remarkable group of Dominican players to achieve 30-30 seasons in Major League history, including Sammy Sosa (1995 and 1996), Raúl Mondesí (1997 and 1999), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Vladimir Guerrero (2001 and 2002), Alfonso Soriano (2002–2006), Hanley Ramírez (2008), José Ramírez (2018 and 2024), and Julio Rodriguez (2023).

“La Fiera” has compiled 38 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a .385 batting average over his last seven games, excluding Tuesday, adding three home runs, three stolen bases, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored in that stretch. He also leads the National League in walks (118) and on-base percentage (.400), while ranking among the top in home runs, RBIs, OPS (.924), and runs scored (109).

With this achievement, Soto not only reinforces his power at the plate but also demonstrates speed and versatility on the field, solidifying his status as one of the most complete and promising Dominican talents in Major League Baseball today.