Dominican Ambassador presents credentials to South Korean President

South Korea.- In a ceremony at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul, Dominican diplomat Angie Shakira Martínez Tejera formally presented her credentials to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic. The occasion was historic, as these were the first credentials received by President Lee since taking office on May 10, 2025.

During a private audience following the ceremony, Ambassador Martínez conveyed greetings from President Luis Abinader and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s commitment to strengthening 63 years of bilateral ties. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, security, education, technology, and tourism. President Lee praised the Dominican envoy and encouraged her to assume a leadership role within the diplomatic community in Korea.

Martínez, a career diplomat and international lawyer with over 22 years of service, has held posts in Madrid, Paris, Washington, Geneva, and most recently Jamaica and the Bahamas. Her appointment marks a new phase in Dominican foreign policy, aimed at consolidating the country’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region and positioning it as a strategic partner for Korea in logistics, innovation, renewable energy, and cultural exchange.