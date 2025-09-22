Dominican Ambassador Rosa Hernández de Grullón receives France’s Commander of the Legion of Honor

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Rosa Margarita Hernández de Grullón, has been awarded the title of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction for foreign nationals who promote French values and strengthen bilateral relations. The decoration was presented on September 18 by French Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Sonia Barbry, on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron, during a ceremony at the French residence in Santo Domingo.

The award recognizes Hernández de Grullón’s distinguished diplomatic career, her human sensitivity, and her dedication to the common good. She has played a key role in enhancing relations between France and the Dominican Republic, serving as Permanent Representative to UNESCO in Paris and as head of the Dominican delegation to France from 2010 to 2025. Her work has promoted Dominican culture, arts, education, international cooperation, and social initiatives, including the creation of a Dominican library in Paris.

Her achievements extend to political, economic, and community spheres. She strengthened ties with French authorities, increased trade and tourism, facilitated investments, and supported the Dominican diaspora in France, helping preserve national identity abroad. The Legion of Honor, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is France’s most prestigious award, with the rank of Commander reserved for individuals with exceptional service to France or its values, underscoring the high recognition of Hernández de Grullón’s career and contributions.