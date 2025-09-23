Abinader arrives in New York to participate in UN Debate

New York.- President Luis Abinader is attending the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in the opening debates of the 80th session of the General Assembly. During his visit, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders including the King of Jordan, the Director of the FAO, and the President of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, as well as executives from the Council of the Americas and the CEO of AES Global Energy. He will also take part in an Atlantic Council forum, attend a reception for U.S. President Donald Trump, and join a dinner with Ibero-American business leaders organized by CEAPI and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom.

On Wednesday, September 24, President Abinader will participate in the Concordia 2025 Annual Summit, where he will be interviewed by Nicholas Logothetis on topics such as the global economy, democracy, security, human rights, and technological innovation. He is also scheduled for a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio before delivering his address to the United Nations General Assembly, presenting the Dominican Republic’s stance on key global issues.