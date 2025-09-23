Dominican Republic takes part in Climate Week 2025 in New York

New York.- The executive vice president of the National Council for Climate Change and Carbon Market (CNCCMC), Max Puig, is representing the Dominican Republic at Climate Week 2025 in New York, alongside Sara González, the CNCCMC’s technical director and COP vice president. The event, held in parallel with the UN General Assembly, gathers leaders from government, business, academia, and civil society to discuss global climate challenges.

In addition to taking part in the forum, Puig will join President Luis Abinader in high-level UN meetings focused on sustainable development. He emphasized that the Dominican Republic is prioritizing adaptation measures, a fair energy transition, and the development of national carbon markets with the goal of linking them to international systems. “Climate change is not a challenge of the future, but of the present,” Puig stated during his intervention.

The delegation’s participation also ties into preparations for COP30, which will take place later this year in Belém do Pará, Brazil. Puig underscored that the Dominican Republic seeks to advance toward a low-carbon, climate-resilient development model, reaffirming its commitment to playing an active role in global climate negotiations.