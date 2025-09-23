Five young Dominicans to compete in Tilottston T4 World Karting Championship

Santo Domingo.- Five young Dominican karting drivers have been selected to represent the country at the Tilottston T4 World Race, Bambino category, taking place from October 1-5, 2025, at the Lucas Guerrero track in Valencia, Spain. The team includes Eduardo José Espaillat Orsini (7), Edgar Gael Ureña Santana (7), Ethan Daniel Pichardo Bello (6), Shamir Licairac Montes de Oca (7), and Gunter Javier Schulz Montolio (7).

The children will compete against 12 international pilots from countries such as France, Spain, South Africa, the Philippines, Japan, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. According to organizers, this marks the first time five Dominican pilots of this age group have participated together in the Bambino category, highlighting the growth and potential of karting in the Dominican Republic.

These young athletes have developed their skills through the National Karting Championship, organized by the Dominican Karting Racers Club. In addition to the Bambino team, four Dominican drivers will compete in the T4 Senior and T4 Junior categories, reflecting the country’s strong presence on the international karting stage and offering a platform to showcase the talent and discipline of Dominican pilots.