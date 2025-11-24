Bad Bunny explores Santo Domingo’s Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny used his visit to the Dominican Republic to explore the rich history of Santo Domingo’s Colonial City, just hours after thrilling thousands at his concert in the Olympic Stadium. The successful show once again demonstrated his strong connection with Dominican fans.

Guided by Juan Mubarak, Director of Monumental Heritage, and a delegation from the Ministry of Tourism led by Amin Abel Santos, the artist toured iconic sites that represent the cultural and architectural legacy of the capital. They offered him detailed insights into the heritage and symbolism of the area.

During the visit, Bad Bunny expressed genuine interest in the monuments and engaged in conversations with local authorities, drawing attention from residents and tourists. Authorities highlighted his presence as a positive push for the international visibility of the Colonial City, helping reinforce its historical and tourism value.