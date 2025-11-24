Lula warns U.S. military presence could destabilize South America

South Africa.- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed deep concern on Sunday over the growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, warning of the risk of a military conflict involving Venezuela. Speaking after the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Lula said he plans to speak directly with U.S. President Donald Trump to help prevent any escalation.

Lula emphasized that South America is a region of peace, free of nuclear weapons, and focused on development—not conflict. He stressed that Brazil, which shares a long border with Venezuela, has a special responsibility to help maintain regional stability. “One single shot could trigger an unpredictable situation,” he said, urging efforts to find a diplomatic solution before tensions worsen.

The United States has increased its deployment of ships, fighter jets and special forces in the Caribbean and Latin Pacific, a move it describes as part of its “Spear of the South” anti–drug trafficking strategy. However, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro sees the buildup as an attempt to force him from power and has ordered military readiness drills in response.