Abinader announces visit of U.S. Secretary of War Peter Hegseth

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that U.S. Secretary of War Peter Hegseth will visit the Dominican Republic this week to deepen bilateral cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking. The meeting aims to reinforce joint strategies that both nations consider essential amid increasing cocaine production in parts of South America.

Abinader emphasized the strong track record of collaboration between the United States and the Dominican Republic, noting that Washington’s confidence in the country has grown due to its consistent results in counter-narcotics operations. He highlighted the nomination of Dominican expert Leandro Villanueva for the leadership of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), marking the first time a Dominican is proposed for that role. The president also praised DNCD chief Vice Admiral José Cabrera Ulloa, whom U.S. authorities regard as a key regional figure in the fight against fentanyl.

Hegseth’s visit takes place as the United States intensifies pressure on the Venezuelan government, recently designating the Cartel of the Suns as a terrorist organization. The decision grants Washington expanded tools to target the network, which U.S. agencies accuse of ties to President Nicolás Maduro and his military leadership. The U.S. has offered rewards of up to US$50 million for information leading to the capture of Maduro and other alleged members.

According to Abinader, the upcoming discussions with Hegseth will focus on strengthening coordination and maintaining momentum in joint anti-drug efforts, with additional agenda details to be revealed in the coming days.