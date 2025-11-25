Zohran Mamdani appoints Dominican Radhamés Rodríguez to his transition committee

New York.- Radhames Rodríguez, Dominican president of United Bodegas of America (UBA), has been appointed to the Small Business and MWBES Transition Committee of New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The appointment marks a historic milestone, giving the city’s more than 14,000 bodega owners formal representation in shaping municipal policies that affect one of New York’s most influential small-business sectors.

As a member of the committee, Rodríguez will play a strategic role in decisions related to permits, inspections, fines, safety measures, and economic support programs. He will also participate in reviewing new initiatives, defending municipal funds allocated to small businesses and community development, and promoting alliances with banks, suppliers, and government agencies. In addition, he will represent UBA in discussions with chambers of commerce, retail associations, and immigrant organizations to strengthen partnerships across the city’s economic landscape.

The announcement follows UBA’s sixth annual gala, where Mamdani—unable to attend due to meetings in Washington with President Donald Trump—sent a recorded message thanking Rodríguez and the organization for their support. He praised bodegas as fundamental institutions in New York City and expressed his commitment to working with the sector.

Rodríguez’s appointment comes after months of dialogue between UBA members and the mayor-elect’s team, during which bodega owners raised concerns about rising insecurity and opposed a proposed municipal store network. Instead, they suggested creating a wholesale warehouse that would help small shop owners reduce costs and offer better prices to their communities.