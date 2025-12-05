David Ortiz receives 2025 OAS Humanitarian Award for his work

Santo Domingo.- Dominican philanthropist and baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz received the 2025 Humanitarian Award from The Trust for the Americas and the OAS, honoring his longstanding commitment to vulnerable children through the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

The recognition underscores Ortiz’s hemispheric impact: his foundation has enabled 1,676 pediatric heart surgeries and provided specialized medical care to more than 16,000 children in both the Dominican Republic and New England.

Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, OAS representative Luis Esteban De La Torre, and Trust for the Americas executive director Linda Eddleman presided over the event, praising Ortiz’s leadership, humanitarian legacy, and international influence. Ortiz expressed gratitude and credited the partner organizations that support his mission.

Mirex highlighted the power of sports diplomacy through Ortiz’s example. The Humanitarian Award—previously given to figures such as Bill Clinton, Juanes, and Stanley Motta—is being awarded to a Dominican citizen for the first time.