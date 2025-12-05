José Jhan designs custom suit for Fernando Tatis Jr. at the “Keep Walking a lo Dominicano” gala

Santo Domingo.- Renowned Dominican designer José Jhan created the custom suit worn by San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. during the launch gala of Johnnie Walker’s “Keep Walking a lo Dominicano” campaign, recently held in the Dominican Republic. Jhan celebrated the opportunity, calling it an honor for him and his team to dress one of the country’s most prominent athletes.

The designer explained that the suit—crafted under his Handmade Suit JJ label—was made from navy blue Italian gabardine in a slim-fit cut, showcasing the refined craftsmanship and understated elegance that define his brand. Jhan also highlighted the campaign’s message of perseverance and purpose, noting that every path can move a person forward depending on how they choose to face it.

A leading figure in Dominican haute couture, José Jhan is known for his luxurious, finely detailed designs and his presence on major fashion runways at home and abroad.

The campaign features Johnnie Walker, the world’s top-selling Scotch whisky brand, produced by Diageo, a global leader in premium spirits with a portfolio distributed in more than 180 countries.