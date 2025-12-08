DGDC honors archaeologist Kathleen Martínez with a merit award

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate for Community Development (DGDC) awarded archaeologist Kathleen Martínez a merit recognition for her distinguished career and significant discoveries in Egypt—achievements that have become a source of national pride for the Dominican Republic. The award was presented by DGDC Director General Dr. Modesto Guzmán, who emphasized Martínez-Nazar’s impact on advancing historical and cultural knowledge worldwide.

Guzmán highlighted her leadership in archaeological expeditions across Egypt, where she has helped identify and document key structures and artifacts crucial to understanding ancient civilizations. He praised her as an example of Dominican excellence and noted her contributions to global scholarship and the visibility of women in science.

Martínez-Nazar expressed gratitude for the honor and underscored the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in protecting the world’s historical heritage. She also voiced her hope that ongoing work in the field will help create new academic opportunities in the Dominican Republic.