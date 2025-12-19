Ibai Llanos visits Santo Domingo’s Colonial City in viral video

Santo Domingo.- Spanish streamer and content creator Ibai Llanos visited the Colonial City of Santo Domingo alongside Dominican influencer RDJavi (Steven Santos) in a YouTube video that quickly went viral, drawing international attention to the Dominican Republic’s historic and cultural heritage.

During the tour, RDJavi guided Ibai through key landmarks of the Colonial City, highlighting its historical significance, cultural value, and importance as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The video features spontaneous interactions and an authentic exploration of Santo Domingo’s oldest district, showcasing Dominican history to a global audience.

Ibai Llanos is one of the most influential Spanish-speaking digital creators, with millions of followers on YouTube and Twitch, known for high-profile interviews, live events, and large-scale streaming productions. RDJavi has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Dominican influencers, gaining recognition for promoting Dominican culture, daily life, and national identity through engaging content.

The video surpassed 1.1 million views in just 18 hours, reflecting the strong impact of the collaboration and growing international interest in the Colonial City, Dominican tourism, and local digital talent.