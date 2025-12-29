Juan Soto credits education and family values for his baseball success

Santo Domingo.- Juan Soto’s rise to becoming the highest-paid player in professional baseball is rooted not only in his talent, but also in the discipline and values instilled by his family, where education always came first. The Dominican star revealed that academic responsibility was a non-negotiable requirement before he was allowed to play baseball.

In an exclusive interview on Being Honest, aired on CDN Channel 37, Soto explained that his mother maintained strict rules regarding his studies. If schoolwork was not completed, baseball was not an option. He recalled that although his passion for the sport began at a very young age, his household emphasized discipline, structure, and doing things “the right way.”

The outfielder also shared memories of spending Saturdays playing baseball at the Central Bank club, always under the condition that his academic duties were fulfilled first. Soto credited this upbringing with helping him develop the work ethic and responsibility that later translated into success at the professional level.

During the interview, Soto addressed the responsibility of carrying the largest contract in baseball history and representing the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. However, he made it clear that before the millions, the fame, and the packed stadiums, there was a firm mother and a simple rule that shaped his path: education comes first.