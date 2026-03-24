Singer Noelia files U.S. complaint against Santiago Matías (Alofoke)

Singer and actress Noelia has initiated legal action against Dominican businessman and content creator Santiago Matías (Alofoke), accusing him of making damaging insinuations about her personal life and her visit to the Dominican Republic.

According to documents shared on social media, the artist filed a complaint with U.S. authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging cybercrimes such as defamation, digital sabotage, and transnational economic interference. She claims Matías used automated “bot” systems to manipulate online metrics and harm her business interests, potentially misleading investors.

The dispute stems from public comments made by Matías, which Noelia argues affected both her reputation and commercial activities. The controversy intensified after her November visit to Santo Domingo, where she shared her involvement in local business and community initiatives, including low-cost housing and support for young athletes.

Previously, her husband, Jorge Reynoso, had warned of possible legal action after Matías allegedly made accusations about the singer’s personal conduct.