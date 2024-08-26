Alexander Ogando sets Dominican record at Diamond League

Chorzow, Poland.- Alexander Ogando set a new Dominican record by running the 200 meters in 19.86 seconds, securing second place at the Silesia meeting, part of the Diamond League held in Chorzow, Poland. Ogando, who had previously placed fifth in the Paris Olympic final, was narrowly beaten by Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who clocked in at 19.83 seconds.

The event also saw notable performances in the 100 meters, where American Fred Kerley won with a time of 9.87 seconds, and Jamaican Tia Clayton triumphed with 10.83 seconds. Additionally, the meet featured remarkable achievements from Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Swedish pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, who both set new world records. Ingebrigtsen broke the 3,000-meter world record with a time of 7:17.55, while Duplantis soared to new heights in the pole vault.