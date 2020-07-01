LIVE: Arrival of the first commercial flight through the Punta Cana international airport

Santo Domingo, DR

This Wednesday, July 01, the Punta Cana Airport, where most tourists arrive in the Dominican Republic, resumes operations after being paralyzed for more than three months due to the closure of the borders in the country.

This is a historic moment for the country because the arrival of flights represents the reactivation of tourist activity, one of the pillars of the Dominican economy.

This first flight arrived from New York, United States, and belongs to the airline Jet Blue.

Since March 19, the operation is from this one and all the country’s airports were suspended due to the closure of the air, land, and maritime borders ordered by the President of the Republic Danilo Medina in order to prevent people from entering the country infected with Covid-19.

Here is the live video: