Extension of tourist insurance requires consensus between Asonahores and Banreservas

“THERE WOULD BE NO PROBLEM IN EXTENDING IT FOR A LONGER TIME”

As explained by David Collado, Minister of Tourism

The extension provided by the government on the program through which free health insurance is granted to tourists staying in hotels in the Dominican Republic ended this past Friday, April 30.

In this regard, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, explained that if a consensus is reached between the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) and the Banco de Reservas would be no problem in extending it for a more extended period.

Collado understands that it will depend on these two organizations whether there is a need to extend the date of coverage.

“Such an extension would not be a problem for the country, even though the collaborators are being vaccinated, generating a credibility and a guarantee that the sector is interested in protecting both the guests and their collaborators,” said the minister when he was interviewed during his visit to Miami.

He reiterated that whether there is a need to extend or not will be the decision of the Asonahores government and the Banco de Reservas.

It was recently announced that the coverage against Covid-19 of Seguros Banreservas would be until April 30, a measure aimed at contributing to the plan for the recovery of tourism in the DR.

According to a press release, the plan was designed so that tourists visiting the country as a hotel destination would obtain “significant” and “timely” support for the enjoyment of their vacations.

It is recalled that the Dominican Republic is the only tourist destination in the Caribbean that guarantees that all tourists arriving in the country by air and staying in a hotel will be provided with an assistance plan covering medical emergencies, including Covid-19.