Average hotel occupancy in the Dominican Republic is close to 50%

IN JUNE 2021, ACCORDING TO STATISTICS FROM ASONAHORES

The average hotel occupancy rate in January-June 2021 was 39.9% which compared to the same period last year, which reached 68.1%, recorded a variation of – 41.4%.

According to the statistics of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic(Asonahores), in June of this year 2021, the average hotel occupancy rate was 49.7%, while in May, it was 44.1%, an increase of 12.2%.

Asonahores highlights that the decrease in the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the closure of tourism activity in mid-March 2020, is evident, according to the local press.

In January-June 2021, in Santo Domingo was 43.1%, while in the same period of 2020, it was 55.4%, for a decrease of -22.2%.

Romana-Bayahibe recorded an average hotel occupancy of 42.9% and at the same time in 2020 64.5%, which produces a decrease of -33.5%.

In Punta Cana-Bávaro during January-June of the year 2020 recorded an average hotel occupancy rate of 67.0%, which compared to 40.2% calculated in 2021, presents a variation of -40.0%.

The average hotel occupancy rate in Puerto Plata was 36.6% and in% Sosúa-Cabarete 34.8%.

In the province of Samana in January-June of 2021, hotel occupancy was 42.4%, while in the same period of 2020, it was 76.4%, a decrease of -44.5%.

In Santiago de los Caballeros, the average hotel occupancy rate in the January-June period of 2021 was 51.3%, and in the same period of 2020, it was 51.4%, for a decrease of -0.3%.