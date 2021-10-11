Senator to reopen its hotel complex in Puerto Plata on November 1

WILL APPLY THE PROTOCOLS APPROVED BY THE DOMINICAN AUTHORITIES

The Spanish chain Senator Hotels & Resorts announced that it would reopen its Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resorts hotel complex on November 1.

Senator will apply the protocols approved by the Dominican authorities and will take into account the exhaustive methods of cleaning, hygiene, and disinfection, which are already in force in its hotels in other destinations, which already operate with the “Global Safe Site” certification, granted by the PREVERISK entity.

This certification validates the different safety plans, the review of its operational standards, the organizational level and the adequacy of its facilities, the novelty of the reopening of the Senator Hotels & Resorts hotels in the food area will be the buffet-circuits, self-service modality that includes pre-established routes to avoid crossings, in addition to establishing capacity limitations for diners.

“On November 1, we will reopen our doors,” said the hotel chain via its social networks.