President of Adompretur, Yenny Polanco Lovera, receives recognition in New York

New York.- Journalist Yenny Polanco Lovera, president of the Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) received from the recently sworn-in secretary general of Adompretur New York, César Romero, and its directors, three recognitions from institutions that highlight her work as president of the organization that groups journalists specialized in tourism in the Dominican Republic and in New York.

The recognitions also endorse her work as a professional in social, tourism, arts and culture, corporate journalism and for her program “Fiestas y Personalidades”, which she has been producing for 18 years in the Dominican Republic, and which is currently being transmitted by Latinos TV for the United States and the world.

The distinctions were awarded by the United States Congress through the hands of Congressman Adriano Espaillat; the New York City Council, represented by Councilwoman Carmen de la Rosa; and by the State Assembly of New York City, represented by Assemblyman Manny de los Santos.

In her brief speech, Yenny Polanco Lovera thanked the Dominican leaders residing in the United States for all the support they provide to the Latino community for their personal and professional development.

“I am honored to receive these awards, because in my career of more than 20 years I have brought quality content in every area that I have worked as a communicator and gremialist. We all can and have the duty to contribute, educate, inform and transform the world with our good deeds,” said Polanco Lovera in her speech.