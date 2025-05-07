Mitur to invest RD$90 million in Santiago’s tourism development

Santiago de los Caballeros.- During a recent meeting with business leaders in Santiago, Tourism Minister David Collado announced a RD$90 million investment to boost tourism in the city. The initiative follows the presentation of tourism results for April 2025 and aims to enhance Santiago’s profile as a key cultural and tourist destination.

According to Collado, RD$60 million will go toward the renovation of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, one of Santiago’s most iconic landmarks, as well as the city’s international promotion. The remaining RD$30 million will fund strategic cultural projects, which will be selected by a dedicated evaluation committee.

Collado also highlighted the role of businessman Manuel Estrella and other local leaders in forging a successful public-private partnership to promote Santiago. Achievements from this collaboration include the creation of the Santiago brand with branding expert Andy Stalman, the launch of the Visit Santiago platform, and international benchmarking trips to cities like Medellín and Barcelona.