Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana launches Splash Island water park

Punta Cana.- Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana has officially opened its new Splash Island water park, offering guests a vibrant mix of fun and relaxation. The park features four thrilling water slides, a lazy river with floats, a kids’ pool with mini slides and games, and a Splash Bites food truck serving snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the water park is included in all stays at no extra cost, with lifeguards on duty and height restrictions in place for certain attractions.

Located along the beautiful Uvero Alto coastline, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana is designed for families, couples, and leisure travelers seeking both excitement and serenity. The resort boasts one of the largest freeform pools in the Dominican Republic, direct beach access, lush gardens, and a renovated colonial-tropical style. Guests enjoy premium amenities such as a spa, fitness center, and unlimited Wi-Fi.