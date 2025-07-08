Dominican Republic surpasses 6 million visitors in first half of the year

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic welcomed 6,145,008 visitors during the first six months of 2025—its highest tourism figure in history. This represents an increase of nearly 2 million visitors compared to the same period in 2019 and over 185,000 more than last year.

President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado announced the record-breaking figures at an event in Santo Domingo, emphasizing the sector’s vital role in the national economy. President Abinader noted that the country’s tourism boom, driven by strong public-private collaboration, makes this the ideal time to invest in the sector.

Minister Collado highlighted that the January–June total includes 4.5 million air travelers and a historic 1.63 million cruise passengers. He reported a 48% increase over 2019, 15% over 2023, and 3% over 2024.

The majority of visitors came from the United States (45%), Canada (18%), Argentina (6%), and Colombia (4%). The busiest airports were Punta Cana, Las Américas, and Cibao. Hotel occupancy during this period surpassed 77%.

Collado projected that, at this pace, the country could reach 12 million visitors by year’s end, marking an unprecedented peak for Dominican tourism.